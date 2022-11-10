Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 411,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $34.48 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

