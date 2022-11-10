AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Gap Up to $10.68

Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $11.32. AxoGen shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 1,185 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
AxoGen Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
