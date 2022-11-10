AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Gap Up to $10.68

Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $11.32. AxoGen shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 1,185 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

AxoGen Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AxoGen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,892 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 496,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AxoGen by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 29,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in AxoGen by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Further Reading

