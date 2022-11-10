CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Insider Buying Activity

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 313,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,948,238 shares.The stock last traded at $171.79 and had previously closed at $169.74.

Specifically, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

CME Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.00.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.