First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.28

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 2494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Foundation to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $795.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Foundation by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in First Foundation by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.