Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 466 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,979,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,363,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,878,000 after purchasing an additional 81,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

STE opened at $160.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.85. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.