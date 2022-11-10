Quent Capital LLC Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 21.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $893,402,000 after buying an additional 1,103,398 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Lear by 412.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 770,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,962,000 after purchasing an additional 619,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lear by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,389,000 after purchasing an additional 473,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lear by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 650,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,811,000 after purchasing an additional 215,471 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $769,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,777.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,392 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $135.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.23. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.54.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.