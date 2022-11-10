Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of WSM opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.58. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

