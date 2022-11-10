FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 48,706 shares.The stock last traded at $121.06 and had previously closed at $120.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSV. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.69.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $960.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.44 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 372.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the third quarter worth about $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

