25,717 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 23,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 17.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

Leidos Trading Down 1.7 %

LDOS opened at $106.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.04. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Recommended Stories

