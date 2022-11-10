22,188 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFE. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 579.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 445,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 300,159 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,393,000 after buying an additional 158,769 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.68. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on NFE shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.