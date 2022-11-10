22,188 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFE. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 579.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 445,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 300,159 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,393,000 after buying an additional 158,769 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
New Fortress Energy Stock Down 10.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.68. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $63.06.
A number of analysts have commented on NFE shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
