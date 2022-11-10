Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 138.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of WKHS stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.73.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WKHS shares. Roth Capital cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Workhorse Group to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.
