Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 639,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.65 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

