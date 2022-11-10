Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 8,814 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

