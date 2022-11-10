Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,424 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $88.09 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $109.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.04.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

