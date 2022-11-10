Merit Financial Group LLC Has $200,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $253.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.97 and a 200-day moving average of $227.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.43.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,291 shares of company stock worth $64,180,491 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

