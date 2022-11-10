Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,274 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 156,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 32,017 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 86,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,134,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after buying an additional 715,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,422 shares of company stock valued at $751,113. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

