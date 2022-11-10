Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 39.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,882 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,422,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,304,000 after acquiring an additional 78,646 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after acquiring an additional 516,711 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5,266.8% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,545,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,861,926,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.