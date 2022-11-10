Quent Capital LLC Buys 140 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 80.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,095 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Ameren by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Ameren Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.15%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

