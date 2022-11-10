Quent Capital LLC Purchases 444 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 616.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Magna International by 66.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Magna International by 29.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Magna International by 1,609.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Magna International by 5.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Magna International by 13.1% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $55.36 on Thursday. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $57.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.77.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

