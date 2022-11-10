Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Trading Down 7.2%

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $137.40 and last traded at $137.76. Approximately 9,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,035,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.14.

Signature Bank Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.81.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Signature Bank by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,378,000 after purchasing an additional 310,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

