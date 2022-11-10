Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Shares Down 6.2%

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.07 and last traded at $48.07. Approximately 34 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 35,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Ducommun Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $612.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.98.

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $66,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 309.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 104.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter worth $69,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

