Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 48,070 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,975,000 after buying an additional 141,559 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after buying an additional 262,170 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,470,000 after buying an additional 673,764 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 269,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,406,000 after purchasing an additional 35,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $9.61 on Thursday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. BTIG Research cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 5,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Articles

