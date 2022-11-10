Merit Financial Group LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 89.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 26,357 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 263.8% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 642,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,086,000 after buying an additional 465,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 85,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.8 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $79.21 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

