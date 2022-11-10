Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 196 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.12. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

