Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $448,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

CSL stock opened at $229.70 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $211.06 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

