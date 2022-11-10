Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,111 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,088 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 413.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,211 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $1,872,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 431.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,742 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $102.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.34. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.