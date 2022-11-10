Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 25,605 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 235.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

NYSE:ERF opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

