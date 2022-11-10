TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TACGet Rating) (TSE:TA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $9.43. TransAlta shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 9,248 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAC. Scotiabank increased their target price on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

TransAlta Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after purchasing an additional 812,221 shares during the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 32.4% during the second quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 15,033,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 48.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,346 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,109,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 100,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 49.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,489,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

