TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $9.43. TransAlta shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 9,248 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAC. Scotiabank increased their target price on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

TransAlta Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after purchasing an additional 812,221 shares during the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 32.4% during the second quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 15,033,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 48.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,346 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,109,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 100,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 49.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,489,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

