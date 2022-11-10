M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Position Boosted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $718,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,149,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $165.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.53.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,540 shares of company stock worth $1,803,211 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

