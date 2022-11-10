Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stake Raised by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marketfield Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $4,560,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,958,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $2,934,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 849,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,019,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $132.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.81.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.