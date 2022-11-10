Barrington Research Raises Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $155.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $163.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.92.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG stock opened at $141.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.11. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $186.94.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,291,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

