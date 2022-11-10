Keybank National Association OH Sells 171 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Entegris were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Entegris by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,072,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,201,000 after buying an additional 152,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.61. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

