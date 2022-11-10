Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 151,814 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 151,814 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 799,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 340,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 345,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 106,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 58.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 50,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 2.4 %

ET opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

