Keybank National Association OH Grows Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $564,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,371 shares of company stock worth $7,590,441 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NBIX opened at $122.39 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $125.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.12.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.