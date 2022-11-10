Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Argus reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

