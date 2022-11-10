Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 2,414 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,707,000 after purchasing an additional 119,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,175,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 50,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $112.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average of $101.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.85. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $116.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,467.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,361 shares of company stock valued at $13,023,223 in the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

