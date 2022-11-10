Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $370.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.
CI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.92.
Cigna Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:CI opened at $324.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $331.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
