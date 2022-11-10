OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 17,194 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 9,193.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 9,338.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Certara by 135.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In other news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 182,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $3,171,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,821,396.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,609,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 182,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $3,171,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 910,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,821,396.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,705,300. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CERT stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

