Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,168 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 233,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $218,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $218,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,924 over the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOK Financial Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.29.

BOKF opened at $104.59 on Thursday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.33.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.33. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

BOK Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

