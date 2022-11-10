State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,433 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $14,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.4 %

HWM opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

