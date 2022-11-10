Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.64.

HUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

Insider Transactions at Huntsman

In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

