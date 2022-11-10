State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Cloudflare worth $13,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NET. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 325.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 82.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare Stock Down 6.2 %

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,737.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 281,920 shares of company stock worth $17,895,403 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 1.08.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.