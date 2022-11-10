Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $80.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVN. UBS Group reduced their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Five9 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average is $89.96. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $114,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,790 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Five9 by 31.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 101,114 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Five9 by 15.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Five9 by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 58,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.