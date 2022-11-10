M&T Bank Corp Has $1.26 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Workday by 8,913.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,383,000 after acquiring an additional 678,858 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1,909.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,057,000 after purchasing an additional 510,977 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,616,000 after purchasing an additional 501,881 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Workday by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 376,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 340,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,008,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.32.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,502,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $134.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.26 and a 200 day moving average of $152.67. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

