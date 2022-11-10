Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 484.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 779,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,646,000 after purchasing an additional 646,074 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 493.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 401,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,828,000 after buying an additional 333,618 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Teleflex by 141.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after acquiring an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 347.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 91,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 70,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.46.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $200.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $356.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.33.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

