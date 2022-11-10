Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 107.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Playtika were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

