Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 3,378 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

