Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,258 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,468,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,278 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $50.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

