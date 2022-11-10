Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in onsemi by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in onsemi by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in onsemi by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,117,000 after purchasing an additional 302,697 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in onsemi by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 32,132 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.02.

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $63.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

