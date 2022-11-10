Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 2,676 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 266.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.64. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

